There will be earthquake in NCP (SP), Jayant Patil to join NCP: Sena minister

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat has claimed that senior NCP (SP) politician Jayant Patil would leave Sharad Pawar's party and cross over to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

"I have said this in the past. Jayant Patil is in no mood to stay in NCP (SP) for long. There will be an earthquake in Sharad Pawar's party. You will see Jayant Patil joining Ajit Pawar's NCP (Nationalist Congress Party)," Shirsat said on Thursday.

Shirsat's party, NCP and BJP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state.

His remarks came after Patil, the state president of NCP (SP), said nothing about him was certain. His comments also sparked the buzz that he could quit the NCP (SP).

Vijay Wadettiwar, the Congress legislature party leader, said Patil heads the state unit of NCP (SP), and it was evident that he has been upset these days.

"We can only guess what he wants to say. I am not sure of the inference behind his remark. He is a senior politician, an eight-term MLA and has held responsible positions," Wadettiwar said.

The Congress, NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are the partners of the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).