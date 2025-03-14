Nation

Two teenage boys allegedly rape, kill 15-year-old in Rajasthan

The incident occurred on Thursday when the girl was alone at home and the family had gone to attend a religious programme.
JAIPUR: Two teenage boys allegedly raped and killed a 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said on Friday.

The victim's family filed a complaint against the accused living in their neighbourhood, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the girl was alone at home and the family had gone to attend a religious programme.

When the family returned home, the girl was found unconscious, police added.

They immediately rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The girl was gang-raped and probably strangulated.

The exact reason will be ascertained after the post-mortem report, Khoh SHO Mahendra Sharma said.

The body was handed over to the family.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, SHO said.

