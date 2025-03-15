ASI killed after mob attacks police team trying to rescue man in Madhya Pradesh's Gadra village

Local sources said a group kidnapped a man named Sunny Dwivedi on Saturday suspecting that he had killed a tribal, Ashok Kumar, some months ago.

As per police records, Kumar was killed in a road accident.

Both Ashok Kol and Sunny Dwivedi were from the same Gadra village.

Taking advantage of the Holi festival, some men—possibly related to Ashok Kol’s family—forcibly took Sunny Dwivedi to their house and held him captive. During his captivity, Sunny was beaten with rods and sticks.

When the police learned of Sunny's situation, a team from Shahpur police station rushed to Gadra village to free him. However, by the time they managed to rescue Sunny, he had already died.

As the police team attempted to take several individuals into custody for questioning in connection with Sunny’s death, the group, including women, attacked the officers with bricks, rods, and sticks.

“Many cops, including tehsildar, suffered serious injuries in the attack. Only we know how we managed to escape from the village, where a large mob, taking advantage of the night, attacked us with stones, rods, and sticks,” said Dinesh Goswami, the driver of Tehsildar Kunware Lal Panika from Hanumana tehsil.