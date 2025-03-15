BJP questiones frequency of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Vietnam

NEW DELHI: The BJP claimed on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi is spending more time in Vietnam than his constituency, and said the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha needs to explain his "extraordinary fondness" for that country.

"Where is Rahul Gandhi? I heard he has gone to Vietnam," BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference where he attacked the Karnataka government for its decision to give four per cent quota in government contracts to Muslims.

Prasad said Gandhi was in the Southeast Asian country during the new year as well, claiming that he has spent nearly 22 days there.

"He does not spend so many days in his constituency. What is the reason of his so much love for Vietnam suddenly," the BJP leader asked.