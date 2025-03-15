Chandigarh: Car rams police barricade, kills 3

CHANDIGARH: Three people, including a police constable and a home guard volunteer, were killed in the early hours of Friday when a speeding car rammed a police barricade (naka) on the Chandigarh- Zirakpur border.

Constable Sukhdarshan, home guard volunteer Rajesh, and a 30-year-old man who had stopped at the checkpoint for inspection were killed, while the driver of the speeding vehicle and his friends in the car suffered injuries. Based on CCTV footage, a case has been registered against the driver at the Sector 31 police station. He has been arrested.

The incident took place around 2.30am when Sukhdarshan and Rajesh were inspecting the vehicle of the 30-year-old man, who worked at a phone company in Gurugram and was going home to Mullanpur near Chandigarh for Holi. The speeding car, a brown Volkswagen Polo, coming from the Zirakpur side rammed the barrier and hit the police personnel and the civilian, killing them on the spot.

Upon getting information, teams of police officials and a fire tender rushed to the spot. The occupants of the speeding car were taken to a private hospital, while the bodies were shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Sector 32 for autopsy. Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur also visited the spot.

The police said liquor bottles and packets of snacks were discovered in the car driven by the accused. “Inspection of vehicles was on at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border when this car came at high speed and hit them,” said DSP Jaswinder Singh, adding, “The driver of the offending car has been arrested.”