Explosion outside Amritsar temple causes panic; police launch probe

AMRITSAR: An explosion took place outside a temple in Amritsar, damaging its walls and shattering its window panes, officials said on Saturday.

While no one was hurt in the incident, it has caused panic among the residents in the Khandwala area of Amritsar.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two unidentified persons coming to the Thakur Dwar temple on a motorcycle. After waiting for a few seconds, one of them throws some explosive material towards the temple, and then they flee the spot.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police were informed about the incident around 2 am by the temple priest.