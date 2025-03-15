INDIA bloc formed for LS polls, need broader platform of secular opposition parties: CPI(M) leader Karat

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA bloc was formed for the Lok Sabha elections and not state polls, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat has said and called for a broader platform of secular opposition parties.

He also said the alliance should be looked at with a broader perspective so that it would not be stifled solely by electoral politics.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of opposition parties came together ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to counter the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

In an interview with PTI, Karat -- the CPI(M) interim coordinator -- also said there had been no discussions of the alliance at the national level after the Lok Sabha elections and added the constituent parties had their own equations in the states.

"It is a fact that the formation of the INDIA bloc and the cooperation between its constituents in certain states, if not all, definitely led to the BJP losing its majority in the Lok Sabha...," Karat said.

"Subsequently, assembly elections have taken place and I think the biggest setback for the opposition has been Maharashtra, where the Maha Vikas Aghadi did very well in the Lok Sabha polls and the BJP alliance was reduced to a minority. But the reverse happened in the assembly election," he added.