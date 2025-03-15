India's Hyperloop technology to be developed at Chennai's ICF: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced that the electronics component technology for the Hyperloop project would be developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. He made this announcement after visiting the Hyperloop testing facility at the IIT Madras Discovery Campus, where he witnessed a live demonstration.

The Minister claimed that the 410-meter-long Hyperloop test tube at IIT Chennai is the longest Hyperloop testing facility in Asia.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of his visit, the Minister shared that the entire testing system for Hyperloop transportation has been developed using indigenous technologies. He congratulated the young innovators behind this achievement for their collective efforts.