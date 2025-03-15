Internet services suspended in parts of West Bengal’s Sainthia till March 17

BIRBHUM: The West Bengal government has suspended internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities, officials said on Friday.
The shutdown, which came into effect on March 14 (Friday), will remain in place until March 17 (Monday).
The prohibitory order was issued by the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, on March 14. It cited concerns over the potential spread of "rumours for unlawful activities."
Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed in the affected areas following reports of a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.
"Any data-related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," the order stated.
The order clarified that no restrictions have been placed on voice calls or SMS. It also specified that newspapers would not be affected, adding, "hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way."
The restrictions apply to Sainthia, Hatora Gram Panchayat (GP), Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GP, Dariyapur GP, and Fulur GP.
"In view of the recent events in some areas, internet transmissions and voice-over-internet telephony may be used for spreading rumours for unlawful activities in the geographical area of Sainthia town, including Hatora GP, Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GP, Dariyapur GP, and Fulur GP under Sainthia police station of Sainthia community development block in Birbhum revenue district, under Birbhum police district, over the next few days, and hence the service may be temporarily shut down," the order added.
The suspension order will remain in effect until 8 AM on March 17.