Internet services suspended in parts of West Bengal’s Sainthia till March 17

BIRBHUM: The West Bengal government has suspended internet and voice-over-Internet telephony services in at least five Gram Panchayat areas of Sainthia town in Birbhum district to prevent the spread of rumours and unlawful activities, officials said on Friday.

The shutdown, which came into effect on March 14 (Friday), will remain in place until March 17 (Monday).

The prohibitory order was issued by the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal, on March 14. It cited concerns over the potential spread of "rumours for unlawful activities."

Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed in the affected areas following reports of a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.

"Any data-related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," the order stated.