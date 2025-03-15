Internet suspended in Bengal's Birbhum till March 17 after Holi clash, BJP likens state to Bangladesh
Twenty-one people were arrested in connection with a clash between two groups of people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.
The clash happened in the Sainthia police station area on Friday evening.
In order to prevent further untoward incidents, the state government suspended internet services in Sainthia town and five adjoining panchayat areas till March 17.
Police rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control, an official said.
The situation has been peaceful in the area since then.
A few people from both groups suffered minor injuries in the violence, and were administered medical aid, he added.
Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation, he added.
BJP alleges Bengal govt trying to hide the truth
BJP leader Amit Malviya has alleged that Hindus celebrating Holi in Anaipur village, under Kirnahar police station in Birbhum district, were attacked by a group led by a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member.
According to Malviya’s claim, the violence broke out after Hindus chanted "Jai Shri Ram," with attackers reportedly questioning them, "How dare you raise this slogan?"
Malviya further alleged that despite the presence of police, they did not intervene and instead shielded the attackers. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show people claiming they were assaulted while law enforcement remained passive. However, these claims have not been independently verified.
In response to the unrest, the state government imposed an internet shutdown in parts of Birbhum district, citing the need to curb misinformation and maintain law and order. Malviya criticized this decision, questioning why internet services were suspended during ongoing examinations.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malviya accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of engaging in "vote bank politics" and claimed that West Bengal under her rule is beginning to resemble Bangladesh. "We will not allow Mamata Banerjee to shred the social fabric of West Bengal for her communal vote bank politics. She must GO!" he posted.
The prohibitory order, issued by the Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal on March 14, suspending internet and call services, cited concerns over the potential spreading of "rumours for unlawful activities."
Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed in the affected areas following reports of a stone-pelting incident in Birbhum.
"Any data related message or class of message to or from any person or class of persons, to or from any telecommunication equipment or class of telecommunication equipment, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication service or telecommunication network under the ambit of Telecommunications Act, 2023, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence," read the order.
The order further states that no restriction is being placed on voice calls or SMS. Similarly, no restrictions on newspapers have been placed, adding "hence communication and dissemination of knowledge and information is not stopped in any way."
The restrictions apply to Sainthia, Hatora Gram Panchayat (GP), Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GP, Dariyapur GP, and Fulur GP.
"In view of the recent events in some areas, Internet transmissions and voice over internet telephony maybe used for spreading rumour for unlawful activities in geographical area of Sainthia town area of Sainthia Municipality, Hatora GP, Mathpalsa GP, Harisara GO, Fariyapur GP and Fulur GP area under Sainthia police station of Sainthia community development block in Birbhum Revenue district, under Birbhum police district over the next dfew days and hence the service may be temporarily shut down," the order read.
The order shall come into force with immediate effect from March 14 and shall remain valid till 8 AM of March 17, it added.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)