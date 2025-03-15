Internet suspended in Bengal's Birbhum till March 17 after Holi clash, BJP likens state to Bangladesh

Twenty-one people were arrested in connection with a clash between two groups of people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said on Saturday.

The clash happened in the Sainthia police station area on Friday evening.

In order to prevent further untoward incidents, the state government suspended internet services in Sainthia town and five adjoining panchayat areas till March 17.

Police rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control, an official said.

The situation has been peaceful in the area since then.

A few people from both groups suffered minor injuries in the violence, and were administered medical aid, he added.

Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation, he added.