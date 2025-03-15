Land held by Assam Rifles transferred to Mizoram government in Amit Shah’s presence

GUWAHATI: The Centre on Saturday fulfilled a long-standing demand by formally transferring a piece of land, which was in the possession of the Assam Rifles, to the Mizoram government.

The paramilitary force had held the 106.85-acre land in the heart of the state capital, Aizawl, since 1890. In those days, it was known as the Lushai Hills Military Police Battalion.

After the land transfer, an Assam Rifles battalion will be moved out from the area to Zokhawsang, 15 km away.

Addressing a gathering marking the formal land transfer, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this was not merely the shifting of an Assam Rifles establishment from one place to another but also a very important moment for Mizoram’s progress and development.

“Shifting the Assam Rifles from Aizawl to the interiors was a demand for 30 to 35 years due to topographical reasons and lack of space in the hill town. The demand is being fulfilled because of an important decision taken by Modi Ji’s government,” Shah said, addressing the gathering.

“This is not just an administrative decision. This is also a symbol of the Government of India’s responsibility toward the Mizos,” he added.