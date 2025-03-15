Land held by Assam Rifles transferred to Mizoram government in Amit Shah’s presence

GUWAHATI: The Centre on Saturday fulfilled a long-standing demand by formally transferring a piece of land, which was in the possession of the Assam Rifles, to the Mizoram government.
The paramilitary force had held the 106.85-acre land in the heart of the state capital, Aizawl, since 1890. In those days, it was known as the Lushai Hills Military Police Battalion.
After the land transfer, an Assam Rifles battalion will be moved out from the area to Zokhawsang, 15 km away.
Addressing a gathering marking the formal land transfer, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said this was not merely the shifting of an Assam Rifles establishment from one place to another but also a very important moment for Mizoram’s progress and development.
“Shifting the Assam Rifles from Aizawl to the interiors was a demand for 30 to 35 years due to topographical reasons and lack of space in the hill town. The demand is being fulfilled because of an important decision taken by Modi Ji’s government,” Shah said, addressing the gathering.
“This is not just an administrative decision. This is also a symbol of the Government of India’s responsibility toward the Mizos,” he added.
An agreement on the land transfer was signed by the Mizoram government and the Assam Rifles on October 23 last year in New Delhi after a series of discussions spanning several years.
The land contains the main barrack, ground, unit hospital, Loch House, quarters guard, and other establishments of an Assam Rifles battalion.
As per the agreement, the Assam Rifles will retain its 23 Sector Headquarters, Mizoram Range in the Khatla area of Aizawl (95.88 acres), and the DIG residence at Tuikhuahtlang area (0.85 acre).
In February 2019, the home ministry had directed the Assam Rifles to shift its complex to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year. However, the move was delayed by the paramilitary force on the grounds that the infrastructure was not ready.