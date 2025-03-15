Maha govt diverts Rs 7K Cr from social justice dept for Ladli Bahin welfare scheme; Sena minister raises objection

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has expressed strong disapproval after the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra diverted Rs 7,000 crore from the Social Justice Department's budget to fund the Ladli Bahin scheme and other welfare initiatives.

Shirsat argued that the move will harm backward communities. He plans to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to raise his objections over the decision.

The Ladli Bahin scheme, launched by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections, was aimed at securing the support of women voters.

The scheme promised Rs 1,500 per month to over two crore poor and needy women, with an annual budget of Rs 46,000 crore. Shinde had even campaigned on the promise of increasing the financial assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 once back in power.