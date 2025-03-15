Maha govt diverts Rs 7K Cr from social justice dept for Ladli Bahin welfare scheme; Sena minister raises objection

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat has expressed strong disapproval after the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra diverted Rs 7,000 crore from the Social Justice Department's budget to fund the Ladli Bahin scheme and other welfare initiatives.
Shirsat argued that the move will harm backward communities. He plans to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to raise his objections over the decision.
The Ladli Bahin scheme, launched by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections, was aimed at securing the support of women voters.
The scheme promised Rs 1,500 per month to over two crore poor and needy women, with an annual budget of Rs 46,000 crore. Shinde had even campaigned on the promise of increasing the financial assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 once back in power.
However, after returning to power, the Mahayuti government scaled back the number of beneficiaries and slashed the scheme's annual budget from Rs 46,000 crore to Rs 33,000 crore. The government is now facing challenges in securing the necessary funds to provide the promised Rs 1,500 per month to eligible beneficiaries.
While Shirsat is not opposed to welfare schemes like Ladli Bahin, he strongly believes that the funds allocated to the Social Justice Department should remain dedicated to the welfare of socially deprived and backward communities. "The budget earmarked for my department should be used only for the welfare of backward communities," he stated. "The Indian Constitution guarantees that the funds for these communities should not be cut or diverted to other departments. Diverting these funds would be an injustice to socially backward communities."
Shirsat also expressed frustration over the lack of consultation regarding the decision. "I was not even consulted about this move. Even if I had been, I would not have allowed it. Some protocol should have been followed," he said. "I am not happy with this decision and will take this issue up with CM Fadnavis. I will soon meet him to raise my objections regarding this injustice to my department and the backward communities."
Opposition leader and NCP SP MLA Jitendra Awhad supported Shirsat's stance, praising the minister for standing up for the welfare of backward communities. "The social justice department has always been treated unfairly, and the backward class community has suffered," Awhad said. "I commend Shiv Sena minister Shirsat for raising his voice for the downtrodden, and I hope those handling this key department will listen and act in the interest of socially backward people."