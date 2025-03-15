Massive protest held by lawyers in Indore over police misconduct with senior advocate, his sons on Holi day

BHOPAL: A tiff over throwing balloons and colours on a middle-aged man during the Holi celebration triggered a major law and order issue in Indore.
A group of lawyers staged a massive protest on March 15, blocking the road at High Court Square for over two hours.
They were protesting against the lodging of an FIR against senior High Court advocate Arvind Jain and his two lawyer sons following an altercation on Holi day.
Advocates alleged that the police personnel had physically assaulted and took them under police custody at the Pardeshipura police station on March 14.
“An enquiry has been ordered into the allegations of the advocates and five police personnel will be under suspension until the probe is completed,” additional DCP (ADCP) Amrendra Singh confirmed to TNIE.
A 50-year-old Raju alias Kalu Gaur was on his scooter when a few children threw balloons filled with colours on him in the Pardeshipura area on Friday.
While Raju (believed to be a police informer) was scolding the kids for throwing colours on him, advocate Arvind Jain and his lawyer sons Apurva and Arpit reached the spot and had a heated argument with Raju.
It soon turned physical, and the father and sons were caught on camera assaulting Gaur. Coming to know about the incident, the police personnel patrolling in the area rushed to the spot and intervened. The advocates alleged that their colleague Arvind Jain and his two sons were cane-charged by the on-duty cops.
Notably, during the protest, a video showcasing the lawyers chasing the local police station in charge and indulging in a scuffle with him accusing of being drunk on duty also surfaced.