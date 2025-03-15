Massive protest held by lawyers in Indore over police misconduct with senior advocate, his sons on Holi day

BHOPAL: A tiff over throwing balloons and colours on a middle-aged man during the Holi celebration triggered a major law and order issue in Indore.

A group of lawyers staged a massive protest on March 15, blocking the road at High Court Square for over two hours.

They were protesting against the lodging of an FIR against senior High Court advocate Arvind Jain and his two lawyer sons following an altercation on Holi day.

Advocates alleged that the police personnel had physically assaulted and took them under police custody at the Pardeshipura police station on March 14.

“An enquiry has been ordered into the allegations of the advocates and five police personnel will be under suspension until the probe is completed,” additional DCP (ADCP) Amrendra Singh confirmed to TNIE.