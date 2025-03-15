NHAI proposes cattle shelters every 50 km along highways

NEW DELHI: With stray cattle being a significant cause of accidents on national highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed setting up animal shelters at regular intervals of 50 kilometres along highways. The consultant or concessionaire selected for highway development will identify suitable locations to set up sheds each of which will accommodate 100 animals, NHAI said.

The facility should ideally be set up on surplus land on existing or proposed right of way.

The shelters will have adequate space to store cattle feed, medical room with veterinary supplies, para-medic staff, feeding area, water storage and proper lighting arrangements, NHAI said in a policy document.

Shelters should have basic amenities such as restrooms and accommodations for caretakers, it said. The area should be properly fenced to restrict the animals within its boundaries.