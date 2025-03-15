NMDC to provide training courses for 500 tribal youngsters from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewad, Bastar districts

RAIPUR: National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (NMDC), nation's largest iron ore public sector enterprise, has partnered with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) to provide free skill development training courses for 500 youths from Dantewada and Bastar districts of Chhattisgarh.

The training plan, under the corporate social responsibility programme, has been designed to generate employment opportunities in the region by preparing young individuals with industry-relevant skills. NMDC will be fully funding the course fees of all 500 students to ensure that students can participate in these skill development courses.

The courses offered under this initiative cover multiple levels of qualification. The youngsters and students from 8th pass to graduates have enrolled into this programme early this week.

After completing these courses, the students will have the opportunity to earn between Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 per month, as CIPET guarantees 70% placement for successful candidates. This ensures financial stability and career growth for youth in the region.

By providing free skill-based education, NMDC intends to ensure employment for local youth and facilitate the path towards strengthening the region's economy.

It is felt that with more skilled workers entering the job market, it will lead to increased industrial growth, higher income levels, and economic self-sufficiency for families.

The programme also has the potential to encourage local entrepreneurship and reduce migration in search of jobs, NMDC official supervising the schedule said.

NMDC has been a key player in fostering employment opportunities in Dantewada through various skill development and education programs such as Chhoo Lo Aasman, NMDC ITI Bhansi, Shiksha Sahyog Scholarship Yojana and Balika Shiksha Yojana. Through this latest initiative with CIPET, NMDC continues to uplift local youth by providing them with career-oriented education that leads to guaranteed employment and economic stability.

Besides the two iron-ore complexes in Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh), the Navratna Enterprise NMDC operates one at Donimalai in Karnataka.