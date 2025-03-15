Railways loaded 1,465 mn tonnes of freight in FY25

34,000 km New railway tracks laid across the country

2.43L wheels manufactured in FY25, until Jan

8,805 coaches also manufactured this fiscal

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways loaded 1,465.371 million tonnes (MT) of freight in FY 2024-25, up from 1,443.166 MT in 2023-24, the Ministry of Railways said in a post on X. The Railways has set an ambitious target of loading 3,000 MT freight by 2027.

“Indian Railways is steadily progressing toward its ambitious target of 3,000 MT freight loading, achieving 1,465.371 MT in FY 2024-25,” the ministry posted.

The movements of freight and passenger trains have gone up significantly in the past 11 years, with more than 34,000 km of new railway tracks laid across the country.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said the Railways has registered robust production figures for the financial year 2024-25 (up until January) in locomotives, coaches, and axles manufacturing.