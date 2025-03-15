Ram Temple Trust to meet in Ayodhya on March 16

LUCKNOW: The trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet in Ayodhya on March 16, as the construction work of the Ram temple is being expedited to meet the April 15 deadline.

The meeting will be held at the Maniram Chhavani temple, and temple trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das will preside over it.

Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, members Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwaprasann Tirtha and Dr Anil Mishra, temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, central and state government representatives, and district officials are expected to attend the meeting.

The last meeting of the temple trust took place in November last year, during which discussions were held over the donations received and the expenses incurred on the Ram temple’s construction.

However, the sources claimed that deliberations that will take place on March 16 will review the status of the upcoming temple’s second and third floors, the construction of other shrines on the premises, public facilities, as well as the donations and the expenditures.

In the meeting, deliberation will also be held over key decisions regarding the Ram Navami celebrations.

Significantly, the first floor of the temple was completed last year, and it was marked by the consecration of the child form of Lord Ram in sanctum sanctorum on January 22, 2024.