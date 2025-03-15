Severe groundwater contamination detected in over 30,000 rural wards in Bihar: Report

PATNA: Bihar is grappling with severe groundwater contamination, with 30,207 rural wards exposed to "unsafe" drinking water that poses serious health risks, according to a new report.

The report, which was recently tabled in the assembly as part of the Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25), highlighted the presence of arsenic in groundwater in 4,709 such wards, fluoride in 3,789 wards and iron in 21,709 wards.

"Around 26 per cent of the rural wards in 31 districts, out of a total of 38, have groundwater sources affected by arsenic, fluoride and iron contamination beyond permissible limits," the state's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) said in the study.

The affected wards are located in Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagara, Munger, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Banka, Supaul, Madhepura, Saharsa, Araria and Kishanganj districts.

"We are aware of the fact. Sensing the gravity of the situation, the state government has decided to make rural Bihar 'hand pump-free' and provide safe drinking water to people in the rural areas under the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' scheme," PHED Minister Niraj Kumar Singh told PTI.

The government is also implementing multi-village schemes (MVS) to improve water quality in the state, he said.

Under the 'Har Ghar Nal ka Jal' scheme, PHED is providing safe drinking water to 83.76 lakh families in rural areas, he said, adding, potable water is also being made available to families in the 30,207 rural wards where the contamination is high.