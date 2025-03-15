Sikh community unites against SGPC's appointment of new Jathedars

CHANDIGARH: A resolution has been passed at the Panthic congregation (Panthic Ekath), outrightly rejecting the newly appointed Jathedars (High Priests) of Takhts. The gathering has demanded that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) withdraw its decision.
The congregation was held yesterday at Panj Piyara Park, within the Damdami Taksal premises at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Prakash in Anandpur Sahib, on the occasion of Holla Mahala. Organised by Damdami Taksal, a Sikh seminary led by Harnam Singh Khalsa, alias Dhumma, the event saw participation from representatives of various Sikh organisations, including Sant Samaj and Nihang Singh Jathebandis.
The attendees were of the view that the decision to appoint new Jathedars does not align with Panthic traditions and sentiments. They expressed “joint dissent” against the “arbitrary” removal of Jathedars and the appointment of new ones, stating that these actions were in violation of Sikh principles, “maryada,” and traditions.
This development comes two days after newly appointed Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh asserted that he would step down if the Sikh community (Panth) found shortcomings in his leadership.
Amidst chants of “Bole so nihal,” six resolutions were passed, including an appeal to the SGPC executive committee to respect the sentiments of the Sikh community. The first resolution rejected the appointment of Jathedars Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula by the SGPC.
Another resolution demanded the reinstatement of Giani Raghbir Singh, Giani Sultan Singh, and Giani Harpreet Singh, who were earlier removed as Jathedars of Akal Takht, Keshgarh Sahib, and Damdama Sahib, respectively, at the upcoming SGPC executive body meeting scheduled for March 17.
Additionally, the congregation called upon the Sikh community to boycott members of the SGPC executive committee. However, it hailed the three SGPC executive members who opposed the decision to sack the Jathedars.
A further resolution appealed to the SGPC to frame clear rules for the appointment and removal of Jathedars of Sikh Takhts, with the approval of Sikh intellectuals. The congregation warned that if the SGPC failed to reverse its decision, Sikhs from across Punjab would march to Amritsar on March 28, when the SGPC is set to hold its general house meeting.
The global Sikh community was also urged to reject the SGPC’s move. The congregation authorised Damdami Taksal head Harnam Singh Dhumma to lead the protest against the SGPC and hold discussions with members of Sant Samaj to resolve the issue.
On March 7, the SGPC executive committee appointed Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj as Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, also giving him additional charge as acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht in Amritsar. Similarly, Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula was appointed Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo.
Amidst the ongoing controversy, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj assumed office as Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib and took officiating charge of the Akal Takht in a clandestine manner. The ceremony, held in the presence of “Panj Pyaras” and SGPC officials, took place without representation from other traditional Sikh bodies.