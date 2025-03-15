Sikh community unites against SGPC's appointment of new Jathedars

CHANDIGARH: A resolution has been passed at the Panthic congregation (Panthic Ekath), outrightly rejecting the newly appointed Jathedars (High Priests) of Takhts. The gathering has demanded that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) withdraw its decision.

The congregation was held yesterday at Panj Piyara Park, within the Damdami Taksal premises at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Prakash in Anandpur Sahib, on the occasion of Holla Mahala. Organised by Damdami Taksal, a Sikh seminary led by Harnam Singh Khalsa, alias Dhumma, the event saw participation from representatives of various Sikh organisations, including Sant Samaj and Nihang Singh Jathebandis.

The attendees were of the view that the decision to appoint new Jathedars does not align with Panthic traditions and sentiments. They expressed “joint dissent” against the “arbitrary” removal of Jathedars and the appointment of new ones, stating that these actions were in violation of Sikh principles, “maryada,” and traditions.

This development comes two days after newly appointed Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh asserted that he would step down if the Sikh community (Panth) found shortcomings in his leadership.