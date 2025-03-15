Two Indian heritage ministers in Canada PM's cabinet, Delhi-born Khera gets Health department

OTTAWA: Indo-Canadian Anita Anand and Delhi-born Kamal Khera, one of the youngest women ever elected to the Canadian Parliament, are part of new Prime Minister Mark Carney's cabinet.

Liberal Party's Carney, a former central banker, was sworn in alongside members of the 30th Canadian Ministry on Friday at a ceremony presided over by Governor General Mary Simon here.

Anand, 58, is the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry while Khera, 36, is Minister of Health, both among the few retaining their ministerial posts, albeit with different portfolios, from former prime minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.