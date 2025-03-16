BJP to distribute ‘Saughat-e-Modi’ kits to 32 lakh needy Muslims on Eid in nationwide outreach

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind outreach, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach 32 lakh needy people belonging to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid and other forthcoming religious occasions across the country with helping kits prepared and named as “Saughat-e-Modi”.

The BJP is all set to launch this across the country through its Alapshnkhayak Morcha (Minority Front) after deciding it at a meeting held on Sunday here. Confirming this to this newspaper on Sunday, national president of BJP Minority Morcha Jamal Siddiqui said “We have planned it to carry Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'saughat' (gift) to 32 lakh needy Muslim families on the holy occasion of Eid which is likely to be held on March 31, subject to the moon sighting”.

The BJP Minority Morcha will also organise the Eid Milan ceremony at the district level with ‘Saughat-e-Modi’ kits. He said that his Morcha’s 32,000 office-bearers will carry on this campaign carrying help-kits named as ‘Saughat –e-Modi’ throughout the country during the Eid with a message of brotherhood and PM Modi’s mantra of ‘Saab ka sath, Saab ka vikas “through “Saab ke prayas”.

“This campaign called 'Saughat-e-Modi' with help-kits named same will continue further in near future during occasion of Good Friday, Easter Navros and Indian Samvat New Year alike to the needy people fo other minority communities”, he added. He said that 32,000 office-bearers of the front will contact mosques and will deliver the Saughat-e–e–Modi to 32 lakh needy people through 'Saughat-e-Modi' kits.