Climate change threatens Hindu Kush glaciers, posing water crisis for 2 billion, warn experts

DEHRADUN: Experts warn that accelerating glacier melt in the Hindu Kush Himalayas due to climate change could trigger a severe water crisis, impacting over 2 billion people across South Asia.
Dr Manish Mehta, a senior glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, emphasized the urgency of the situation in an exclusive interview with TNIE.
"It is fact that approximately 68.7 percent of the world's fresh water is stored in glaciers and ice caps. The rapid melting of these glaciers has become a serious global concern. The primary cause behind this is climate change. Studies indicate that the rate of glacier melting has increased significantly over the past few decades due to global warming," he stated.
Glaciologist Dr Mehta emphasised the urgent implications of glacier melting, stating, "The melting of glaciers is not only raising sea levels but also threatening water supplies in regions that depend on these ice reserves. Additionally, it is significantly impacting local ecosystems and human livelihoods."
This accelerated melting process poses significant challenges for South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, whose populations depend on these glaciers for irrigation, hydropower, and drinking water.
Mehta, who plays a crucial role in studies related to geological activities in the Himalayan range and disaster management, expressed his concerns about the implications of glacier melting.
He stated, "The melting of glaciers may temporarily increase river flows, but subsequently, water availability will rapidly decline. Major rivers like the Indus, Ganges, and Brahmaputra are nourished by these glaciers."
He also underscored the urgent global initiatives aimed at curbing the rapid melting of glaciers. "While it's impossible to stop glaciers from melting directly. Our focus must be on controlling the rate of climate change to mitigate its impacts."
The fight against climate change is encapsulated in the 2015 Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global temperature rise to below 2°C, with ambitious efforts aimed at restricting it to 1.5°C. In a critical disclosure regarding glaciers on the global stage, the glaciologist stated, "According to the Geological Survey of India, there are 9,575 glaciers in Indian territory."
He further elaborated on the global distribution of glaciers, noting, "According to the USGS, if we talk about the percentage of glaciers, the highest concentration is found in Antarctica at 91%, followed by 8.5% in the Arctic (Greenland, North America), 0.2% in Asia, and 0.1% in South America, Europe, Africa, New Zealand, and Indonesia."
Dr Mehta emphasized the significance of the glaciers in Asia, particularly the Himalayas and Hindu Kush, stating, "These glaciers are referred to as the 'Third Pole' because they hold approximately 0.2% of the world's fresh water reserves."