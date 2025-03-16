Climate change threatens Hindu Kush glaciers, posing water crisis for 2 billion, warn experts

DEHRADUN: Experts warn that accelerating glacier melt in the Hindu Kush Himalayas due to climate change could trigger a severe water crisis, impacting over 2 billion people across South Asia.

Dr Manish Mehta, a senior glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun, emphasized the urgency of the situation in an exclusive interview with TNIE.

"It is fact that approximately 68.7 percent of the world's fresh water is stored in glaciers and ice caps. The rapid melting of these glaciers has become a serious global concern. The primary cause behind this is climate change. Studies indicate that the rate of glacier melting has increased significantly over the past few decades due to global warming," he stated.

Glaciologist Dr Mehta emphasised the urgent implications of glacier melting, stating, "The melting of glaciers is not only raising sea levels but also threatening water supplies in regions that depend on these ice reserves. Additionally, it is significantly impacting local ecosystems and human livelihoods."

This accelerated melting process poses significant challenges for South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, whose populations depend on these glaciers for irrigation, hydropower, and drinking water.

Mehta, who plays a crucial role in studies related to geological activities in the Himalayan range and disaster management, expressed his concerns about the implications of glacier melting.