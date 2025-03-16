Constable posted as security guard of RJD leader Tej Pratap replaced for dancing in uniform

PATNA: A constable posted as security guard of RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was replaced on Sunday for dancing in uniform during Holi celebrations at the former Bihar minister's residence.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Sunday, "Constable Deepak Kumar, posted as security guard of MLA, Tej Pratap, is sent to police lines for dancing in uniform with immediate effect. Kumar will be replaced by another constable in the security of the MLA".

The RJD leader found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy on Saturday when the constable (posted as his security guard) was commanded by the former Bihar minister to perform a 'thumka' (pelvic thrust) or face suspension.

The lurid drama unfolded at the official residence of Yadav, the elder son of former chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, during holi celebrations.

One of the videos of his revelry that has gone viral on social media shows the Hasanpur MLA regally seated on a sofa, placed on a makeshift stage, holding a mike.

"Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, abhi ek gana bajaenge jis par tumko thumka lagana padega. Nahin lagaoge to tumko suspend kar denge. Bura na maano Holi hai (Hey policeman Deepak. we are going to play a song on which you shall perform a pelvic thrust. If you do not, you will suspended. Don't mind. It's Holi)," Yadav can be heard as saying before a musical band bursts into a devotional song that is often played during the festival of colours in Bihar.