Every attempt at peace was met with hostility, betrayal: PM Modi calls out Pakistan's 'terrorist mindset'

NEW DELHI: Every noble attempt by India for peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an interview with American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, broadcast on Sunday.

“We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace,” Modi said in his three-hour podcast. “Wherever terror strikes in the world, the trail somehow leads to Pakistan,” he said, citing the example of the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center in 2001.

Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the attack, took refuge in Pakistan, he pointed out.

Calling out Pakistan’s ‘terrorist mindset’, he said: “Today, it stands as an epicentre of turmoil not just for India but for the world.” Modi recalled how he had specially invited the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony in 2014 with the hope that the two countries could turn a new leaf.

“Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal,” he said.