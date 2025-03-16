India, New Zealand start talks for Free Trade Agreement

NEW DELHI: Coinciding with the visit of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to India from 16 to 20 March, discussions on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two nations have resumed. Both countries are also set to enhance their defence cooperation during the visit.

India and New Zealand have pursued a free trade relationship through two tracks: bilateral FTA negotiations and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). The last formal round of talks for a bilateral agreement took place in Delhi on 17-18 February 2015.

“The two nations are pleased to announce the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations,” a government release stated. The decision followed a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment.

“The India-New Zealand FTA negotiations are designed to achieve balanced outcomes that will enhance supply chain integration and improve market access. This initiative reflects the shared vision of both nations for a stronger economic partnership that promotes resilience, growth, and prosperity,” the release added.