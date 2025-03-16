India to co-chair counter-terrorism meeting with Malaysia under ADMM-Plus

This meeting will mark the first set of activities planned for the 2024-2027 EWG cycle. The discussions will focus on developing a strong and comprehensive strategy to tackle the growing threats of terrorism and extremism. The meeting aims to provide a platform for ASEAN defence forces and dialogue partners to share their on-ground experiences. It will also establish the foundation for future activities, exercises, seminars, and workshops planned for the three-year cycle.

Delegates from 10 ASEAN countries—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand—along with eight dialogue partners—Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, China, the USA, and Russia—will attend. Representatives from Timor Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat will also participate.

The ADMM-Plus is a platform for practical cooperation among defence establishments of ASEAN and its dialogue partners. The current focus areas include Counter-Terrorism, Maritime Security, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management, Peacekeeping Operations, Military Medicine, Humanitarian Mine Action, and Cyber Security. The EWGs were formed to facilitate cooperation in these sectors. Each EWG is co-chaired by an ASEAN member and a dialogue partner for three years.

As part of their role, the co-chairs set the objectives, policies, and direction for the EWG at the start of their term. They are responsible for conducting at least two meetings per year and organizing an exercise in the third year, such as a table-top, field training, staff, or communication exercise, to evaluate progress in practical cooperation.

The ADMM-Plus, established in 2010 in Ha Noi, Vietnam, serves as a platform for ASEAN and its dialogue partners—Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, and the United States—to enhance regional security, stability, and development. Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus has been meeting annually to strengthen cooperation amid rising security challenges in the region.

ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was founded in August 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. Over time, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Cambodia joined, making it a 10-member bloc today.

The upcoming meeting in New Delhi is expected to play a crucial role in shaping strategies to combat terrorism and reinforce defence cooperation among ASEAN and its partners.