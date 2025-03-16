Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav vows strict action against culprits after cop killed in mob attack

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday vowed to take strict action against those responsible for the tragic death of an ASI, who was killed while attempting to rescue a man from an attack in Mauganj district.

The opposition Congress, however, targeted the government over the law and order situation in the state.

On Saturday, a group of Kol tribe members allegedly abducted Sunny Dwivedi, suspecting him of killing a tribal named Ashok Kumar months earlier. During an attempt to rescue Dwivedi, the police team was attacked, resulting in the death of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Mauganj, an official said.

As per police records, Kumar was killed in a road accident, according to sources. After being alerted, a police team rushed to Gadra village to rescue Dwivedi. But by that time, he had died allegedly after being beaten up in a room, police said.

When the police personnel opened the room, a group of tribals attacked them with sticks and stones, injuring some of them. The injured policemen and officers were rushed to hospitals.

ASI Ramcharan Gautam, of the Special Armed Force, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, an official earlier said.