Member of erstwhile royal family Arvind Singh Mewar passes away

JAIPUR: Arvind Singh Mewar, the member of the erstwhile royal family of Mewar and the chairman of the HRH group of hotels died early Sunday in Udaipur after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Mewar (81), a descendant of Rajput king Maharana Pratap, had been ill for a long time and was receiving treatment at his residence in Udaipur's City Palace. He is survived by his wife, Vijayraj Kumari, son Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, and daughters Bhargavi Kumari Mewar and Padmaja Kumari Parmar. His funeral will take place on Monday.

As a mark of respect, the Udaipur City Palace will be closed for tourists on Sunday and Monday. He was the younger son of Bhagwant Singh Mewar and Sushila Kumari.

His elder brother, Mahendra Singh Mewar, died in November last year.

Arvind Singh Mewar was educated at the prestigious Mayo College, Ajmer and pursued hotel management courses in the UK and US.

He received training in various international hotels. He lived and worked in Chicago for many years before building the HRH group of hotels as a professionally-managed corporate organisation.

An avid cricketer, Mewar made his Ranji Trophy debut as Rajasthan's captain in 1945-46 and enjoyed a successful career spanning nearly two decades. In the 1970s, he also played polo before retiring from the sport due to health reasons.