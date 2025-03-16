Mizoram body urges Shah to reconsider decision to fence India-Myanmar border, lift FMR

AIZAWAL: The central committee of the Young Mizo Association or Central YMA (CYMA) has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the Centre's decision to fence the India-Myanmar border and lift the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country, a leader of the body said on Sunday.

YMA is the largest civil society organisation in Mizoram, with more than 4 lakh members out of the state's nearly 11 lakh population, according to the 2011 Census.

CYMA general secretary Malsawmliana told PTI that leaders of the association met Shah during his visit to the state on Saturday and submitted a memorandum urging him to stop fencing the India-Myanmar border and reconsider the decision to lift FMR.

The memorandum said that the proposed scrapping of the FMR and fencing the international border would have a detrimental effect on the vital ethnic and cultural ties between ethnic Mizos of India and Myanmar as well as their livelihoods.

It said that FMR has been a vital mechanism in maintaining ethnic and cultural connections and fostering brotherhood between the Mizo communities of the two countries.