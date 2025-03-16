Most low-level political speech can turn into dystopian nightmare: Self-deported Indian student

NEW DELHI: By all means, it was a quiet Friday morning, last week, when federal immigration agents arrived at a Columbia University apartment. It was not a usual sight. The agents came looking for Indian student Ranjani Srinivasan, a Fulbright scholar, who recently found out that her student visa had been abruptly revoked by the US State Department.

The 37-year-old Srinivasan, pursuing a doctoral degree in urban planning, wasn’t home. Naturally, she didn’t answer the doorbells.The agents didn’t stop coming. The following night they returned. By then, Srinivasan knew what could be in store for her.

“The atmosphere felt so volatile and dangerous," Srinivasan told The New York Times in her first interview since fleeing. “I just made a quick decision.”

“I'm fearful that even the most low-level political speech... can turn into this dystopian nightmare where somebody is calling you a terrorist sympathiser and making you, literally, fear for your life and your safety.”

She packed a few belongings, left her cat with a friend, and caught a flight to Canada from LaGuardia Airport. Her roommate was left to bear the weight of the pressure, as immigration agents persisted in their search for her.