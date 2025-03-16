Panic grips Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath as new sinkholes and submergence emerge

DEHRADUN: Residents of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand are once again gripped by fear as fresh sinkholes and submergence threaten their safety. Alarmed local citizens alerted authorities, prompting the tehsil administration to conduct an on-site inspection. This alarming situation has raised significant concerns within the community regarding safety and stability in the area.

According to disaster management sources, a new sinkhole has formed in a field behind the Chandika Temple in Ravigram, Jyotirmath, measuring over ten feet deep. Reports indicate that rainwater is accumulating in the pit. Following the discovery, local residents promptly informed the tehsil administration.

“This area has experienced similar sinkholes during previous disasters,” a local resident remarked, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety and stability in the region. Authorities are now assessing the situation to prevent further incidents.

Local council member Pravesh Dimri expressed concern, stating, "The sudden appearance of a deep pit in the flat land has instilled fear among nearby residents. People are anxious about the risk of land subsidence."

According to sources, a wall collapsed last night in Gandhinagar, resulting in debris entering over five homes. Residents are on edge as land subsidence has increased during the rainy season.