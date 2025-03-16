Panic grips Uttarakhand's Jyotirmath as new sinkholes and submergence emerge

DEHRADUN: Residents of Jyotirmath in Uttarakhand are once again gripped by fear as fresh sinkholes and submergence threaten their safety. Alarmed local citizens alerted authorities, prompting the tehsil administration to conduct an on-site inspection. This alarming situation has raised significant concerns within the community regarding safety and stability in the area.
According to disaster management sources, a new sinkhole has formed in a field behind the Chandika Temple in Ravigram, Jyotirmath, measuring over ten feet deep. Reports indicate that rainwater is accumulating in the pit. Following the discovery, local residents promptly informed the tehsil administration.
“This area has experienced similar sinkholes during previous disasters,” a local resident remarked, highlighting ongoing concerns about safety and stability in the region. Authorities are now assessing the situation to prevent further incidents.
Local council member Pravesh Dimri expressed concern, stating, "The sudden appearance of a deep pit in the flat land has instilled fear among nearby residents. People are anxious about the risk of land subsidence."
According to sources, a wall collapsed last night in Gandhinagar, resulting in debris entering over five homes. Residents are on edge as land subsidence has increased during the rainy season.
Local residents reported the situation to authorities after noticing cracks appearing due to the heavy rainfall. The landslide has caused debris to infiltrate more than four homes, while two others have suffered partial damage. Community members are urging prompt action to address the growing concerns over safety in the area.
Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer Nandkishore Joshi stated, "We have requested a report from the Revenue Department regarding the reports of a wall collapse in Jyotirmath and a pit in Ravigram. Further action will be taken accordingly." The situation is being closely monitored as authorities assess the damage.
Notably, an expert committee set up in September 2023 to investigate the cause of the submergence, raised questions about the "load-carrying capacity." However, the committee has given a clean chit to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which has been targeted by various organizations and residents of Joshimath for this land subsidence.
Scientists Identify Key Causes of Joshimath Disaster :
Experts have identified several major factors contributing to the disaster in Joshimath:
1. Construction on a pile of debris in an old landslide area.
2. Inadequate drainage systems leading to groundwater seepage.
3. Lack of channelization and reinforcement of drains in the city and surrounding areas.
4. Failure to take measures to prevent erosion from the Alaknanda River.
5. Unregulated construction activities not aligned with the land's load-bearing capacity.
6. Ignoring scientific recommendations made 47 years ago despite warnings.