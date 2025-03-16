Perception that these were the biggest riots ever is misinformation: PM Modi on Gujarat riots

NEW DELHI: Interacting with renowned podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about the Godhra incident, where people were burned alive, calling it "a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude".

He said that the Godhra train burning incident, where 59 people died, occurred when he was seated in the Gujarat assembly for the budget session.

"On February 27, 2002, we were seated in the Assembly for the budget session. That same day, it had been just three days since I'd become a state representative when suddenly, the horrific Godhra incident occurred. It was a tragedy of unimaginable magnitude. People were burned alive. Of course, this was tragic for everyone. Everyone prefers peace," PM Modi said.

Apprising about the history of riots in Gujarat before he ever came into public life, the Prime Minister dismissed the perception of the 2002 Gujarat riots being the biggest riots, saying that communal violence occurred over trivial issues in the past, where the state witnessed over 250 riots before 2002. He said that riots in 1969 lasted for nearly six months.

"The perception that these were the biggest riots ever is misinformation. If you review the data from before 2002, you will see that Gujarat faced frequent riots. Curfews were constantly being imposed somewhere. Communal violence could erupt over trivial issues, like kite flying contests or even minor bicycle collisions. Before 2002, Gujarat witnessed over 250 significant riots. The riots in 1969 lasted nearly six months. So there was a long history, long before I was in the picture," PM Modi said.