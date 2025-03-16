Posters outside JD(U) office thank Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant for 'conceding demand of Bihar'

PATNA: Amid speculation over Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar joining politics, a group of Janata Dal (United) workers on Sunday thanked him for paying heed to their demand.

“We thank you for conceding demand of (people) of Bihar,” said posters erected outside the JD(U) office on the Beer Chand Patel Path in the state capital on Sunday.

The development comes a day after former minister and senior JD(U) leader Jai Kumar Singh claimed that Nishant Kumar has become active in politics and is also taking keen interest in it. He said a formal announcement about his joining the party will be made at an opportune time.

Talking to media persons after greeting Nitish Kumar and his son Nishant at the chief minister’s official residence on the occasion of Holi, Singh said that Nishant touched his feet and facilitated his meeting with Nitish.

“I congratulated him for becoming active in politics,” he revealed. He, however, hastened to add that Nishant would formally join JD(U) later. Responding to a media query, the former minister said that he wanted Nishant to contest the assembly election due in October-November this year. “It is up to Nitish Ji and his son to decide in this regard,” he added.

According to rumours, Nishant may contest the upcoming assembly election from Harnaut in Nalanda district. However, neither Nitish nor Nishant have issued any formal statement on the issue. Leaders from across party lines have welcomed Nishant’s willingness to join politics. Nishant was seen greeting senior JD(U) leaders and ministers at CM residence on Saturday.