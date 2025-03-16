Punjab Government decided not to extend NSA detention of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s aides

CHANDIGARH: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has decided not to extend the detention of at least seven close aides of pro-Khalistani leader and Member of Parliament Amritpal Singh.

Singh is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA). His aides will be brought back to Punjab on Monday.

Sources claimed these detainees will be transferred from Dibrugarh to Punjab, where they will face legal proceedings for the cases registered against them. The Punjab government has opted not to renew the NSA detention of these seven individuals.

The key case against them involves the attack on Ajnala Police Station, where a mob of approximately 200 to 250 people, led by Amritpal Singh and armed with deadly weapons, stormed the premises to forcibly free one of their associates from police custody.

The Punjab Police has been investigating the matter and is now prepared to take decisive action against those involved. Their transfer will be carried out following all necessary departmental procedures.

Confirming the development, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Satinder Singh said, "Seven aides of Amritpal Singh, namely Sarabjit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh alias Bajeke, Gurmeet Singh, Gurinder Pal Singh, Harjit Singh (Amritpal’s uncle), and Kulwant Singh, are being brought back to Punjab from Dibrugarh, as the National Security Act (NSA) is expiring on some of them tomorrow and on others the day after. Once the NSA expires, we will be arresting them in the case related to the attack on Ajnala Police Station in 2023."