They have waged a proxy war against us: PM Modi on tumultuous relationship with Pakistan

"Time and again, they decided to be at odds with India. They have waged a proxy war against us. Don't mistake this for ideology. What kind of ideology thrives on bloodshed and the export of terror, and we are not the sole victims of this menace? Wherever terror strikes in the world, the trail somehow leads to Pakistan."

PM Modi emphasised that this is not a matter of ideology, but rather a choice to thrive on bloodshed and export terror.He cited the example of the September 11 attacks in the US and said, "The main mastermind behind it, Osama bin Laden, where did he eventually emerge from? He had taken refuge in Pakistan. The world has recognized that in a way terrorism and the terrorist mindset are deeply rooted in Pakistan. Today, it stands as an epicentre of turmoil, not just for India but for the world. And we have repeatedly asked them what good can come from this path."

PM Modi said that he urged them to abandon the path of state-sponsored terrorism for good. "What do you hope to gain by surrendering your nation to lawless forces?" he added.The Prime Minister also shared his efforts to improve relations with Pakistan, including inviting then-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to his oath-taking ceremony.