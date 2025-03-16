Tulsi Gabbard arrives on a three-day visit to India

Gabbard has arrived in India from Thailand for the visit to India. She is currently on a multi-nation tour of the Indo-Pacific, which will also take her to Japan, Thailand, and France.

This marks Gabbard’s second international trip since her confirmation as DNI in February, following her attendance at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the three-day Raisina Dialogue —conference on geopolitics and geo-economics — on Monday.

The 10th edition of the conclave will see the participation of notable figures, including New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Tulsi Gabbard.

The Raisina Dialogue will see participation from representatives of approximately 125 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, military commanders, business leaders, technology pioneers, academics, journalists, and experts from prominent think tanks, External Affairs Ministry said in a release on Sunday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session on Monday. In addition, foreign ministers from 20 countries are expected to take part in the deliberations.

Among the attending foreign ministers are those from Slovenia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Moldova, Georgia, Sweden, the Slovak Republic, Bhutan, the Maldives, Norway, Thailand, Antigua and Barbuda, Peru, Ghana, Hungary, and Mauritius. Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Martinez Diaz and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique A. Manalo, will also be present.

This year's Dialogue carries the theme “Kalachakra — People, Peace and Planet.” Over the course of three days, decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world will engage in conversations across six thematic pillars: Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides; Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, and How; Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies, and Absences; Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains, and Exchange Rate Addiction; The Tiger's Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Plan; and Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions, and Leadership.