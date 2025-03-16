UP gaushalas to become self-reliant; promote eco-friendly farming using cow dung, urine

LUCKNOW: Cow shelters across Uttar Pradesh are set to become self-reliant with the state government planning to utilise cow dung and urine for eco-friendly agricultural practices.

Officials said that these shelters will promote sustainable farming, enhance soil fertility, and generate economic benefits for farmers.

"We are working at all levels to make the cow shelters self-reliant. By talking to the National Dairy Development Board, Agriculture Department and other stakeholders, we will make vermicompost in all the animal shelters which will be sold to the farmers and will promote natural cow-based agriculture," Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh told PTI.

"For this, projects are being worked on and help will also be taken from organisations like NABARD," the minister said.

During the recently concluded Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development held in-depth discussions and formulated strategic plans to strengthen the role of cow shelters in sustainable agriculture.

"As per the plans, cow dung and urine will be utilised for eco-friendly agricultural practices. Also, farmers and shelter staff will be trained in fodder production and preservation to improve cattle nutrition," a department official said.

The state government is giving priority to the health of people, land, and water, with a strong focus on natural farming -- a method free from chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Cattle play a key role in this farming approach, as cow dung and urine can be processed into organic fertilisers and pesticides, they said.