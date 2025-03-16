Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal resigns amid outrage over disrespectful remark

DEHRADUN: In a surprising turn of events, Uttarakhand's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Premchand Agarwal has resigned from his position.

The resignation comes in the wake of a recent uproar during the assembly's budget session when Agarwal inadvertently made disrespectful remarks against hill residents.

Following this incident, protests and public outcry erupted across the state, prompting Agarwal to submit his resignation on Sunday, visibly emotional.

"I take full responsibility for my words and their impact," Agarwal stated as he stepped down, acknowledging the unrest his comments had caused. Before submitting his resignation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal addressed the media with a heavy heart.

"I want to thank all the residents of the state for their love and blessings," he said, his voice filled with emotion. "Despite this support, I am deeply hurt by the atmosphere that has been created in the state."

Agarwal continued, "It is my wish for our state to progress. I am ready to contribute in any way possible to help our province move forward." His heartfelt remarks reflect a commitment to the betterment of the state, even amidst challenging circumstances.

Agarwal faced significant backlash following a controversial remark made during concluding discussions in the assembly. The comment quickly ignited outrage throughout the state, prompting calls for accountability and leading to widespread protests.