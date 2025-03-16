Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal resigns amid outrage over disrespectful remark

DEHRADUN: In a surprising turn of events, Uttarakhand's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Premchand Agarwal has resigned from his position.
The resignation comes in the wake of a recent uproar during the assembly's budget session when Agarwal inadvertently made disrespectful remarks against hill residents.
Following this incident, protests and public outcry erupted across the state, prompting Agarwal to submit his resignation on Sunday, visibly emotional.
"I take full responsibility for my words and their impact," Agarwal stated as he stepped down, acknowledging the unrest his comments had caused. Before submitting his resignation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Agarwal addressed the media with a heavy heart.
"I want to thank all the residents of the state for their love and blessings," he said, his voice filled with emotion. "Despite this support, I am deeply hurt by the atmosphere that has been created in the state."
Agarwal continued, "It is my wish for our state to progress. I am ready to contribute in any way possible to help our province move forward." His heartfelt remarks reflect a commitment to the betterment of the state, even amidst challenging circumstances.
Agarwal faced significant backlash following a controversial remark made during concluding discussions in the assembly. The comment quickly ignited outrage throughout the state, prompting calls for accountability and leading to widespread protests.
Agarwal faced significant backlash and his controversial remarks sparked outrage and heavy trolling on social media. In response, Agarwal issued multiple apologies, including one during the Assembly session.
"I deeply regret my choice of words," he stated, highlighting his long-standing connection to the Uttarakhand movement and asserting that he never intended to offend anyone. Despite his attempts to mend fences, protests against the minister persisted after the Assembly concluded.
In an immediate response to Minister Premchand Agarwal's resignation, the Uttarakhand Congress hailed it as a victory for the pride of the mountains.
Garima Mahara Dasouni, the party's chief spokesperson, told this newspaper, "This is a victory for Uttarakhand and 'Uttrakhandiyat'. If Minister Premchand had been dismissed on February 22 itself, it could have provided timely relief to the wounds inflicted on the natives of hills by his arrogance. It is absolutely intolerable to insult the people of the hills in the assembly under any circumstances."