Whitewashing underway at Sambhal mosque in Uttar Pradesh

SAMBHAL: An advocate representing the mosque side stated that the whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, began on Sunday morning.

On March 12, the Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out and complete the whitewashing of the mosque within one week.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.

"The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal began on Sunday," Shakeel Warsi, an advocate representing the mosque side in the Sambhal district court told PTI.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here.

Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.