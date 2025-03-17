Anti-Terrorism Squad seizes Rs 482 crore worth of narcotics in past two years in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government in the Assembly on March 17 revealed that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized a staggering Rs 482 crore worth of narcotics from the state's waters in the past two years.

As of December 31, 2024, the haul includes 60.3 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 422.12 crore, 173 kg of charas worth Rs 60.55 crore, and 460 grams of heroin pegged at Rs 2.3 crore.

The government also admitted that only six individuals have been arrested in connection with these drug smuggling cases so far.

The Home Ministry replied to a query by BJP’s Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja in the Gujarat Assembly.

The government had earlier responded to a query in the Lok Sabha in February 2025, revealing a fluctuating yet alarming trend in NDPS-related arrests over the past six years.