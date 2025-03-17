BJP announces 70 District chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, upper castes dominate list

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced a list of 70 district presidents in Uttar Pradesh as part of its organizational restructuring ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The list includes 44 newly appointed leaders, while 26 have been given a second consecutive term.

The organizational restructuring comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to seek a third consecutive term.

The party has divided the state into 98 districts across six zones—West, Braj, Awadh, Kashi, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur-Bundelkhand. The remaining 28 district presidents are expected to be announced in the coming days.

According to the list, 39 of the newly appointed district presidents belong to the general category, 25 are from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and six are from the Scheduled Caste communities. Five women have also been named as district presidents, an increase from the previous four.

Among the general category district presidents, 19 are Brahmins, 10 are Thakurs, three are Kayasthas, two are Bhumihars, four are Vaishyas, and one is Punjabi. The OBC appointees include one representative each from the Yadav, Badhai (Carpenter), Kashyap, Kushwaha, Pal, Rajbhar, Rastogi, and Saini communities. Additionally, five are Kurmis, two are Mauryas, four are Pichhda Vaishyas, and two are Lodhs. In the SC category, appointments include one each from the Dhobi, Katheria, and Kori communities, while three are from the Pasi community.