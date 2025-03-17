Congress demands probe into tribal man's killing in MP anti-Naxal operation

BHOPAL: The Congress on Monday targeted the Madhya Pradesh government over the killing of a tribal man in an anti-naxal operation on March 9 and demanded a high-level probe.

The matter was raised by ex-minister and fourth-time Dindori MLA Omkar Singh Markam just after the question hour ended during the ongoing budget session.

“Tribals are not safe in the state, a Baiga tribe man has been killed, tribals are being defamed and branded as Maoists,” Markam said while raising the issue for a detailed discussion on the issue.

Responding to Markam and other Congress MLAs' demand for discussion on the issue, the Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said, “A calling attention motion has already been made on the issue, information has been sought on it from the government. You all will be given the opportunity to speak on it at the appropriate time, kindly be seated.”

The Speaker’s call, however, failed to dissuade the Congress members from trouping into the well of the House and indulging in slogan shouting there. The Congress MLAs, most of whom are tribals, including Omkar Singh Markam, Hiralal Alawa, Dr Vikrant Bhuria, Abhijeet Shah and Sena Patel, however, did not return to their seats, but instead walked out from the House, after the Speaker did not entertain their sustained demands.

The MLAs later staged a protest outside the House within the Vidhan Sabha premises.