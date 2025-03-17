Nation

Four children charred to death in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

The children were playing near the haystack when the fire broke out, the police said, adding that the exact cause of the fire is being ascertained.
CHAIBASA: Four children were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a haystack near their house in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Gitilipi village in the Jagannathpur police station area in Chaibasa around 11 am, they said.

"A team has been sent to the spot for a detailed investigation," Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told PTI.

The children were playing near the haystack when the fire broke out, he said. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

Further details are awaited.

