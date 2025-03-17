Nation

Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'glorification': Fadnavis

THANE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb which is a protected site, but it won't allow attempts to glorify his legacy through "mahima mandan".

Fadnavis' assurance comes amid calls by Hindutva bodies to demolish the tomb of the Mughal emperor, which they claimed is a "symbol of pain and slavery".

He said while the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb as a declared protected site, its preservation is a matter of historical record rather than reverence.

Security beefed up at Aurangzeb's grave amid calls for its removal by Hindu groups

"It is unfortunate that the government has to take responsibility for the protection of Aurangzeb's grave, despite his history of persecution.

However, I assure you, if any attempt is made to glorify his legacy through 'mahima mandan', it will not succeed," the CM said after inaugurating a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane district on his birth anniversary.

He said only the temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj deserves "mahima mandan" (glorification) and not the tomb of Aurangzeb.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday staged protests at various government offices during the day and submitted memorandums for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad.

