Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'glorification': Fadnavis

THANE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb which is a protected site, but it won't allow attempts to glorify his legacy through "mahima mandan".

Fadnavis' assurance comes amid calls by Hindutva bodies to demolish the tomb of the Mughal emperor, which they claimed is a "symbol of pain and slavery".

He said while the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb as a declared protected site, its preservation is a matter of historical record rather than reverence.