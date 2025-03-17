Security beefed up at Aurangzeb's grave amid calls for its removal by Hindu groups

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: As calls for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave intensify, the police administration has stepped up security, making it mandatory for visitors to furnish their identity cards before entering the site in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said on Monday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged protests at various government offices during the day and submitted memorandums for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave in Khuldabad.

Aurangzeb is remembered in Maharashtra for his battles with the Marathas, who resisted his expansionist ambitions.

Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji, was captured, tortured, and executed on his orders.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police department has implemented multiple security posts from the entry point to Khuldabad town to the grave site.