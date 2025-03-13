Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane stirs controversy with threat to remove Aurangzeb's tomb

Rane assured the Hindu community that the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb was a definite plan and would be carried out in the coming days.

“We’ve already planned and decided, and it will surely happen. We are in government now, so there is no need to fear. We have a full five years to remove the tomb. We’ve just started, and we will make the century by removing it,” Rane said.

He also mentioned that the security around the tomb had been increased due to threats of its removal, but reassured his supporters, saying, “The more the security increases, the more thrilling it will be for us when we remove the tomb. Journalists keep asking me when it will happen. I want to tell them, this isn’t a naming ceremony where we’ll make a public announcement and invite everyone.”

Opposition parties have condemned Rane’s remarks. Congress Legislative Party Leader Vijay Wadettiwar slammed Rane, claiming that his statements were meant to incite communal disharmony.

Wadettiwar added that they would meet CM Fadnavis and demand Rane’s removal for disturbing communal harmony.

“The way Rane is speaking, he is doing so with the support and blessings of his party's top leaders. He has been tasked with spreading communal discord, so instead of being the Minister of Fisheries and Port Development, he’s effectively in charge of ‘ministry of nuisance and hatred,’” Wadettiwar said.