Haryana CM Saini presents Rs 2.05 lakh crore budget with aim to make State 'future capable'

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26 envisaging an outlay of Rs 2.05 lakh crore to make the state 'future capable.'

A new department named 'Department of Future' will be created and a new authority 'Substance Abuse Narcotics Knowledge Awareness and Liberation Program' (SANKALP) will be set up to tackle the spread of drugs in the state.

Besides, the government will also establish the Haryana AI (Artificial Intelligence) Mission to establish Haryana AI to which the World Bank has assured to provide assistance of Rs 474 crore. The AI mission will also help creating hubs in Gurugram and Panchkula.