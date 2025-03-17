Himachal Pradesh CM presents Rs 58,514 crore budget with focus on strengthening agrarian economy

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a tax-free budget with an outlay of Rs 58,514 crore for the year 2025-26.

The budget focuses on strengthening the agrarian economy through the participation of farmers, rural youth and women besides improving healthcare facilities.

He also announced the constitution of a Special Task Force (STF) to combat drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh. The government will focus on promoting religious and eco-tourism besides exploring lesser-known tourist destinations, he informed.

Sukhu who also holds the Finance portfolio arrived at the assembly to present his third budget in his personal Alto car.

In two and half hour speech, he read the 98-page budget in Hindi and informed that the budget aims to accelerate efforts towards making the state self-reliant.

The budget ensures the conservation of the environment and natural resources during the development process along with transforming the rural economy.