Insider track | Buzz on Congress media wing rejig

As Congress undertakes a major organisational reshuffle after a series of poll setbacks, all eyes are on whether the party will make changes at the helm of its communications department, which is crucial in shaping its narrative in the media. According to sources, the names of former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari have emerged in internal meetings as potential candidates for prominent role in the department. However, the party is yet to take a call as it is preparing for the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. The party acknowledges that holding such a powerful position within the organisation demands political influence to work effectively with the AICC leadership and other units as well as to develop communication strategies to counter BJP’s narrative. Currently, the department is headed by Jairam Ramesh. The department includes Pawan Khera, chairman of media and publicity department, and Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of social media and digital platforms.

Modi heads to RSS HQ on March 30

There is speculation that the BJP may decide its new national president in the first week of April. The buzz gets stronger as PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on March 30 and is likely to meet Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries. The visit has sparked rumours that Modi may seek the Sangh’s approval for selecting the new BJP chief as well as discuss other important political matters, including the likely induction of RSS-affiliated leaders in the cabinet reshuffle, which is expected to take place in May or June. One source says it would be Modi’s first visit to Nagpur since the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. The final details of the visit are expected to be confirmed by the PMO soon. Sources suggest Modi may pay tribute at Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Reshimbagh and visit Deekshabhoomi, an important Buddhist site. The PM is also expected to attend a foundation-laying ceremony for a private eye hospital, where he could share the stage with Bhagwat.