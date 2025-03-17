Insider track | Buzz on Congress media wing rejig

As Congress undertakes a major organisational reshuffle after a series of poll setbacks, all eyes are on whether the party will make changes at the helm of its communications department, which is crucial in shaping its narrative in the media. According to sources, the names of former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari have emerged in internal meetings as potential candidates for prominent role in the department. However, the party is yet to take a call as it is preparing for the AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. The party acknowledges that holding such a powerful position within the organisation demands political influence to work effectively with the AICC leadership and other units as well as to develop communication strategies to counter BJP’s narrative. Currently, the department is headed by Jairam Ramesh. The department includes Pawan Khera, chairman of media and publicity department, and Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of social media and digital platforms.
Modi heads to RSS HQ on March 30
There is speculation that the BJP may decide its new national president in the first week of April. The buzz gets stronger as PM Narendra Modi is expected to visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on March 30 and is likely to meet Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries. The visit has sparked rumours that Modi may seek the Sangh’s approval for selecting the new BJP chief as well as discuss other important political matters, including the likely induction of RSS-affiliated leaders in the cabinet reshuffle, which is expected to take place in May or June. One source says it would be Modi’s first visit to Nagpur since the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections. The final details of the visit are expected to be confirmed by the PMO soon. Sources suggest Modi may pay tribute at Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Reshimbagh and visit Deekshabhoomi, an important Buddhist site. The PM is also expected to attend a foundation-laying ceremony for a private eye hospital, where he could share the stage with Bhagwat.
Constitution, RP Act — gifts from CEC
The Election Commission is facing heat from Opposition parties, which have raised complaints about its conduct. In response to controversies regarding electoral rolls and other issues, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the EC operates solely based on two key documents: The Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1951. These, he stated, are the only “Bibles” the EC follows when conducting polls. During an informal interaction, Kumar acknowledged the media as the commission’s “true partner” in overseeing the poll process. However, he humorously suggested that before journalists ask questions on behalf of parties, they should familiarise themselves with these two important texts. To drive home his point, he gifted each journalist a hard copy of the Constitution and the RP Act.
Europe eyes defence ties with India
The European Union is focused on deepening strategic ties with India, with the European Commission signaling strong support for the move. Commission president Ursula von der Leyen led the first visit by the College of Commissioners to India on February 27-28. India’s strategic location in the Indo-Pacific, through which about 80% of global trade passes, makes it a crucial partner for aintaining regional security and ensuring freedom of navigation—both vital to EU interests. Other European countries are also stepping up their engagement with India. India and Belgium are aiming to finalise a defence agreement within the year. Belgium is also planning to appoint its first defence attaché at its embassy in New Delhi. Germany is working to build stronger defence ties with India, particularly to monitor developments in the Indo-Pacific.