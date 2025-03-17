'Islamist terrorism' threat to both India and the US: Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, the United States Director of National Intelligence, said that Islamist terrorism has been a significant threat to both America and India, and emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are working together to combat it.

Gabbard, who met with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar earlier today, highlighted how Islamist terrorism has affected not only the United States and India but also many countries in the Middle East.

When asked about the repeated terrorist attacks on India from Pakistan, Gabbard responded by addressing the broader issue of Islamist terrorism.